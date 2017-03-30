NAAC accreditation to Indian Law Institute in Delhi

The Indian Law Institute in Delhi has been accredited with A Grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The college, in a statement, said it has been assessed and accredited on the basis of the NAAC Peer Review Team’s report in the 23rd meeting of the Standing Committee held on March 28 in Bengaluru.

The result of the assessment will remain valid for next five years.

It said the institute got a CGPA of 3.35 by the NAAC after its peer team inspected the institute’s infrastructure pertaining to academic, examination, information technology, library and its resources, general administration.

Earlier, the institute submitted its self study report to NAAC on October 19, 2016 for institutional accreditation under cycle one.

