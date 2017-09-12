NAAC accords A+ grade to Osmania University

The Osmania University celebrated 100 years of its foundation in April 2017. The Osmania University celebrated 100 years of its foundation in April 2017.

City-based Osmania University has been accorded the A+ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), varsity officials said today. According to the varsity officials, NAAC accorded the A+ Grade in the third Cycle of Assessment done last month. “The A plus status is one notch higher than the ‘A’ grade status it enjoyed till recently,” they said in a release.

The University, celebrating its centenary, is the only educational institution from Telangana to be conferred this status in the third cycle of evaluation, the release claimed. Osmania University Vice Chancellor, Prof Ramachandram said, “The grading now enhances the academic prestige of the University nationally and globally.”

OU Registrar, Ch Gopal Reddy, stated that the long wait for getting NAAC accreditation has ended and hoped that the UGC and other funding bodies will take note of it. “University officials feel that the A+ grading would refurbish the varsity’s image which was dented due to the agitation for a separate statehood”, the release said. Students of Osmania University were in the forefront of agitation for separate state of Telangana

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App