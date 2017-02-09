Mumbai University’s new exam house with tighter security, CCTV cameras not yet ready

The delay has hit the operations of the examination department and also put on hold several reforms. Express The delay has hit the operations of the examination department and also put on hold several reforms. Express

A NEW exam house that is expected to solve the University of Mumbai’s examination-related troubles is yet to be operational. Construction work has missed the deadline by over a year. Currently, concrete and flooring work is complete but wiring, water supply and furnishing works are pending, said a source from the construction team on condition of anonymity. The much-needed CCTV cameras will be installed after electrical works are completed in the building that was deemed to be operational by now.

Even as the management expects the building to be operational by April, the delay has hit the operations of the examination department and also put on hold several reforms.

Saying that the department will be moved to a new building with tighter security, the university put on hold its plan to improve security measures in the existing building. Following an answerbook leak scam in May last year, Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh announced that CCTV cameras will be installed to curb pilferages.

“Since the cameras will be installed in the new building, the existing one goes without CCTV surveillance,” said an official from the examination department.

The existing building also lacks proper infrastructure and staff, said the official. This has affected operations. For example, till date only 170 results have been declared compared to the 403 exams held in the current academic year. With the results for third-year BA declared Wednesday, students are still awaiting the results of 233 exams held. With two dot matrix printers at its disposal, the department needs months to print marksheets for its students.

Registrar M A Khan said the new building will be operational in April and it promises to solve several problems. The security is expected to be tighter with Deshmukh planning to set up intrusion detection systems and control rooms.

From the next academic session, the university has planned to correct answerbooks online by scanning them reducing the risk of pilferage and the burden on the short-staffed department. “In that case, the infrastructure also needs an upgrade to be able to handle the heavy files for all students,” said the official.