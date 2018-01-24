Mumbai University’s LLB first semester exams not to be postponed, directs High Court

The Bombay High Court refused to stay the exams, while hearing a plea filed by some first year LLB students. The Bombay High Court refused to stay the exams, while hearing a plea filed by some first year LLB students.

First year LLB students of Mumbai University (MU) can now give their first and second year semester exams together, if they are unprepared for January 29 first sem exams. The Bombay High Court refused to stay the exams, while hearing a plea filed by some first year LLB students, seeking that their first sem exams be postponed. According to students, their admission was delayed due to some lapses on the part of the university. Hence, while the first semester classes began from November 1 last year, many students could only complete their admission processes in December/January.

However, acting considerate, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and B P Colabawalla, permitted students to appear for both exams later on. For that, the students will be required to inform their colleges about their decision before January 29. On Tuesday, the bench had granted a similar relief to the first semester students of the LLM.

The petitioners claimed that it was unfair to expect them to be prepared for the exams under such circumstances. The bench thus directed the first semester students either to appear for the exams on the scheduled date or to appear for it along with their second semester exams.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd