Mumbai University TYBsc results announced for sem V, check at mu.ac.in

MU TYBsc results: Total 18,535 students had registered for the exams out of which 18,140 had appeared. Total 18,535 students had registered for the exams out of which 18,140 had appeared.

MU TYBsc results: The first set of major results of final year B Sc and B Sc-IT examinations have been finally released by the Mumbai University (MU). All those candidates who had appeared for these exams are required to check their respective results at the official website – mu.ac.in. The exams were conducted in November-December last year. Total 18,535 students had registered for the exams out of which 18,140 had appeared. 8,503 have failed the exams and about 377 students have been kept on reserve. The pass percentage stands at 51.16 per cent.

Grade O: 1033

Grade A: 3921

Grade B: 2753

Grade C: 1024

Grade D: 166

Grade E: 23

At present out of 402 results, 198 have been declared. Results of some students, of exams conducted in March-April 2017, were kept on hold after it was observed that various papers were missing because of the newly-introduced online assessment process.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd