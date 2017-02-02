Mumbai University TYBCom Sem VI exam 2016 results declared

TYBCom result 2016: Enter your roll number to check the result TYBCom result 2016: Enter your roll number to check the result

MU TYBCom result 2016: The Mumbai University (MU) has declared the results of TY BCom examination 2016 VI semester. The exam was held in October last year. The candidates can check the result on the official website – mu.ac.in to check the result.

Due to overload, the website might take time to function smoothly. We suggest candidates to check results after some time.

Steps to check the result MU TYBCom result 2016

Log on to the official website of the university, Go to the ‘Exams and results’ section

Go to the ‘MU TYBCom result 2016′ tab

Enter your details as required as specified on your admit card

Results will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Save a copy of the result. You can also take a prinout of the same

Last year, the Mumbai University has conducted over 400 exams for the arts, science, commerce, law, management and technology students.

For more information on MU TYBCom result 2016, click here

