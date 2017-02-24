Mumbai University TYBCom Sem V exam 2016 results declared

Mumbai University (File Photo) Mumbai University (File Photo)

MU TY BCom result 2016: The Mumbai University (MU) has declared the results of semester V of TY BCom examination 2016. The exam was held in October last year. The candidates can check the result on the official website – mu.ac.in to check the result.

As per reports, the pass percentage is 57.42 per cent which is 4.5 per cent less from last year (61.92 per cent).

While the varsity has declared the results of 67 exams held for Arts students, till yesterday only four of the results in Commerce stream have been released.

A University official said that since there are over four lakh students in the commerce stream, therefore the authorities will take time to correct the answer sheets. “However, almost 90 per cent of the paper correction work is over. The results should be declared very soon,” said the official on the condition of anonymity.

Only 86 results were declared within 30 days of the date of exam, 65 were declared within 45 days and 45 were declared after 45 days.

Due to overload, the website might take time to function smoothly. We suggest candidates to check results after some time.

Steps to check the result MU TYBCom result 2016

Log on to the official website of the university, and click on to the ‘Exams and results’ section

Go to the ‘MU TYBCom result 2016′ tab

Enter your details as required as specified on your admit card

Results will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Save a copy of the result. You can also take a prinout of the same

Last year, the Mumbai University has conducted over 400 exams for the arts, science, commerce, law, management and technology students.

