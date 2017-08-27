Mumbai University TYBCom 5th, 6th semester results 2017 released at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University TYBCom 5th, 6th semester results 2017: The pass percentage for semester 5 is at 60.92 per cent while that for semester 6 is at 65.56 per cent. Mumbai University TYBCom 5th, 6th semester results 2017: The pass percentage for semester 5 is at 60.92 per cent while that for semester 6 is at 65.56 per cent.

Mumbai University has declared the results for the three year integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TYBCom) semester exams. About 432 results out of a total of 477 have been announced and candidates who have appeared for these exams can check their result from the university’s official website.

The results have been announced for the fifth and sixth semesters of the course and about 79,823 students had appeared for the papers— 65,992 from semester 6 and 13,831 in semester 5. The pass percentage for semester 5 is at 60.92 per cent while that for semester 6 is at 65.56 per cent.

About 384 students of semester 6 achieved outstanding (O) grades while 7,868 students achieved the “A” grade and 19,397 students failed to clear the exam. Among those who appeared for the semester 5 exams, three achieved outstanding grades, 119 achieved an “A” grade while 5,359 students failed the semester.

Results are also available for third and fourth year students of the five year LLB course. There were 2,301 students who appeared for the sixth semester LLB exam and 736 students who appeared for the seventh semester papers.

Steps to download Mumbai University TYBCom 5th, 6th semester results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Mumbai University (mu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link to the results page.

Step 3: Follow the link for your semester results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

