Mumbai University results declared for TY B.Com 5th, 6th semester, check at mu.ac.in

TY BCom results: Mumbai University has declared the results for the three year integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TYBCom) semester 5 and semester 6 (75:25) CBSGS exam 2017 results on Monday night. Candidates who have appeared for these exams can check their result from the university’s official website – mu.ac.in. Over 205 results have been released by the Mumbai University. The official website is running slow, we suggest students to check their scores after some time.

Mumbai University TYBCom 5th, 6th-semester results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for Mumbai University (mu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link to the results page.

Step 3: Follow the link for your semester results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

Last year, 79,823 students had appeared for the papers— 65,992 from semester 6 and 13,831 in semester 5 respectively. The pass percentage for semester 5 was at 60.92 per cent while that for semester 6 stood at 65.56 per cent.

