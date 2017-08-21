Mumbai University TYBA March/April results 2017 released at mu.ac.in, more results expected

Mumbai University TYBA March/April results 2017: The exams were conducted in the months of March and April, 2017. Mumbai University TYBA March/April results 2017: The exams were conducted in the months of March and April, 2017.

The University of Mumbai has released the results for semester five and six of the three-year bachelor of arts (TYBA) course. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website.

The university is also expected to declare the results for the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science in information technology (BSc IT) and bachelor of management studies (BMS) soon. According to a report by HT, “even after the results are uploaded on the website, some of the students may not be able to access their results. This is because, according to a varsity official, a few results are not ready yet.”

The exams were conducted in the months of March and April, 2017. The results of the law courses are also expected to be declared soon as the university had confirmed that it will try to wrap up the assessment by Thursday. Read | Mumbai University law papers to be assessed by August 24, click here

“A very small portion of the law papers are yet to be assessed. We will be able to finish the assessment by Wednesday, or latest by Thursday,” government-appointed officer for results Vinayak Dalvi told the Indian Express.

Steps to check the Mumbai University TYBA March/April results 2017:

– Go to the official website for MU (mu.ac.in).

– Click on the link provided for the TYBA results.

– Enter your roll number in the field provided and click on “Go”.

– Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd