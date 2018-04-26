Mumbai University to use holograms on answersheets

University of Mumbai (File) University of Mumbai (File)

The University of Mumbai, which will continue to use onscreen assessment for the summer semester exams, will introduce holograms to eliminate errors in the students’ details on answersheets from the winter semester examinations this year.

In last year’s results debacle, one of the reasons for delay was that students and their answersheets could not be reconciled.

In a bid to avoid such errors, the Board of Examination and Assessment is planning to paste holograms on answersheets with students’ details, which can be scanned, thereby eliminating any manual entry of details.

“Currently the answersheets take in details through the bubble system where the students have to fill in the bubbles. This leads to several errors and reconciliation becomes difficult. Most institutes that use online assessment also have hologram system in place. So, we will introduce the system in the winter semester exam this year,” said Arjun Ghatule, acting director, Board of Examination and Assessment.

