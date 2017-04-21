Mumbai University to make Economic Survey part of curriculum

ECONOMICS STUDENTS of the University of Mumbai will study the Economic Survey as a part of their curriculum from the next academic year. The varsity is also planning to invite the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India for annual lectures on the Economic Survey, a review of the nation’s economy by the Ministry of Finance.

In a recent Board of Studies meeting, the autonomous Economics department has decided to adopt the Economic Survey as a textbook for its fourth semester course on Indian Economy. The survey will be prescribed as a textbook under the ‘Contemporary Concerns’ topic, said professor Neeraj Hatekar.

The several themes of the survey will be clubbed under four chapters. “An expert has been nominated for deciding the chapters,” said Hatekar. The survey will also culminate into a 100-mark paper in the exams.

According to Hatekar, the previous syllabus was out of date and students could not connect with the everyday problems. “The Economic Survey is an analytically rich document, both empirically and conceptually. It is available for free and is available in Hindi,” said Hatekar.

The Economic Survey, presented by the Ministry of Finance a day before the annual budget, reviews the developments in the Indian economy over the past year. It includes themes such as policy changes, income, health and fertility, basic income, among others.

