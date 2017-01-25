Mumbai University to host 8th Indian Youth Science Congress from February 16 to 18

The 8th edition of the Indian Youth Science Congress will be hosted by Mumbai University from Feb 16-18. (File Photo) The 8th edition of the Indian Youth Science Congress will be hosted by Mumbai University from Feb 16-18. (File Photo)

The eighth edition of the Indian Youth Science Congress (IYSC) will be hosted by Mumbai University from February 16 to 18. MU Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh on Tuesday announced the event themed “Food for All in the Anthropocene Era”. The conference is an annual event that provides an opportunity for young researchers to present their work.

This year’s theme focuses on food security in the climate change context. The eighth edition of IYSC is jointly organised by MU’s M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), SRM University and Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development. The event is open to students and researchers in the fields of genetic resources and climate change, carbon sinks, early warning signals, natural resource management and traditional wisdom.

Deshmukh said, “Youth constitute a major chunk of the population in our country. So it is important to recognise and facilitate their lateral learning. This is what Dr M S Swaminathan says and Mumbai University wishes to take this forward. The two-day event will have back-to-back discussions and conferences on research and policies pertaining to this year’s theme.”