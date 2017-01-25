Mumbai University to evaluate answer books online from next exams 

Mumbai University will be introducing an online exam-paper assessment project for all the faculties. (File Photo) Mumbai University will be introducing an online exam-paper assessment project for all the faculties. (File Photo)

Aiming to go digital, Mumbai University is all set to introduce an online exam-paper assessment project for all the faculties. Starting from the next exam season, which will commence from April 2017, the university will scan and evaluate over 19.5 lakh answer books online. MU officials claim that the project will prevent delay in declaring results, an issue that has been plaguing the university for over a decade. The Maharashtra University Act 1994 mandates that results be declared within 45 days from the end of exams.

“University has already conducted the onscreen/online assessment project for engineering and technology as a pilot project. Following which we were able to declare the results within 15-20 days. We aim to replicate the same in all other faculties including Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Management too,” Leeladhar Bansod, deputy registrar, public relations, MU, said.

Every semester, MU conducts as many as 402 examinations, estimating over 19.5 lakh answer booklets, which are then manually evaluated by examiners, followed by moderators. However, some of faculty members and students are apprehensive about the move citing the project might invite technical goof ups like in the case of engineering evaluation in 2014.

After MU introduced onscreen assessment for engineering faculty in 2014, hundreds of students were allegedly failed due to goof ups in scanning the answer booklets. Following this, MU had to get the mess cleared manually which delayed the results of exams conducted in September and November till March. However, officials claim that they have worked on all the issues that could occur while implementing the project.

“We will now be inviting tenders and the best company will be shortlisted. The engineering assessment issue occurred only once. However, the project is working well for the past two years now. Hence the decision to extend it to other faculties have been taken,” a senior MU official said.