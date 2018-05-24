Mumbai University M Com results 2018 declared at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University to invite suggestions from all stakeholders for 5-year Perspective Plan Mumbai University to invite suggestions from all stakeholders for 5-year Perspective Plan

Mumbai University results 2018: After much wait, the Mumbai University declared the results for M Com, semester 1 for which the exams were conducted in the month of January. The pass percentage in the semester 1 examination is 62.48 per cent. A total of 11,210 candidates registered for the examination while only 11,208 were admitted and the admissions of two candidates were cancelled. Out of the 10,854 candidates who appeared for the examination 6,731 passed and 4,042 couldn’t clear it. As many 354 students who registered were absent during the examination was being conducted.

The Mumbai University declared the pending results of the law exams of semesters 3 and 5 for the three-year LLB programme and semester 9 for the five year programme. The exams for the same were conducted between December and January.

Mumbai University results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for Mumbai University (mu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link to the results page.

Step 3: Follow the link for your semester results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Last year the Mumbai University declared the results for TYBCOM for which almost 32 students achieved outstanding grades and 7868 students achieved “A” grade. As many as 19,3976 students failed to clear the examination. Among those students who attempted the semester 5 examination, 3 of them achieved outstanding grades and 119 achieved “A” grade and 5,359 failed the semester.

Over 465 exams across all the streams like humanities, commerce, science and technology and other interdisciplinary studies are being held as a part of the summer semester examinations between April and June. A delay in the winter exams led to the postponement of at least six papers which included exams for the law faculty which was scheduled on time from June first week.

