Mumbai University says results of only eight disciplines awaited, missed several deadlines

Mumbai University (File Photo) Mumbai University (File Photo)

The Mumbai University (MU), facing a severe flak over the delays and glitches in declaring results of various courses this year, today said the results of eight disciplines are awaited now. The MU had earlier missed numerous deadlines for declaring the results which caused a huge inconvenience to thousands of students.

“Till August 10, 180 results were declared by the MU. Since then, the university administration as well as the assessment staff have upped their efforts and results of 469 disciplines are out. With this, the results of 3,95,790 students are out while another 57,099 students will get their results soon,” said MU acting VC Dr Devanand Shinde. Meanwhile, the varsity said in its official communication that results of only eight disciplines are awaited as of today.

“Except commerce and IDOL (Open and Distance Learning), results of (other) disciplines and subjects are out. The other subjects include arts, management, technology, law and science where only a small number of papers are yet to be assessed. The University had held 477 exams of various disciplines in its first session,” it stated. MU has received as many as 22,275 applications for revaluation of papers and 4,920 applications seeking photocopies of the assessment papers, it said.

“Besides that, the varsity has given results to 2,630 students on a priority basis as they had applied for universities abroad and needed early results. The results were given on the condition of secrecy, which means the students were asked not to disclose their results,” the varsity said. MU had decided to go for online assessment of all the exams conducted this year which delayed the declaration of results by almost two months.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App