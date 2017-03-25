Mumbai University results: 3.25 lakh answer sheets yet to be evaluated

Mumbai University (Express photo) Mumbai University (Express photo)

While the Mumbai University (MU) has scheduled the result declaration date for the undergraduate courses today, that is, July 31, it seems the varsity will miss the deadline. Of the 477 examinations that the MU conducted in March and April this year, the results of 340 courses are pending. Even as officials are hopeful of declaring most results on Monday, the deadline set by the governor and chancellor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, a whopping 3.25 lakh answer sheets are yet to be evaluated. Over a lakh papers are to be moderated.

In Commerce stream alone, over 2.63 lakh papers are to be assessed. Monday marks the end of non-instructional days, which means assessors will have to evaluate papers and take classes.

Even as the university is hopeful of declaring all Arts, Science, Technology and Management results by July 31, it is likely that some of these results will miss the deadline. Commerce and law results will spill over to the rest of the week.

As per a press statement, the Mumbai University has received the help of the universities of Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad and Kolhapur, and the speed of the work has accelerated. “Of the total 17,36,145 answer sheets, 90 per cent have been evaluated and 3,25,305 answer sheets will be evaluated soon,” it said.

The delay in the MU results was also raised in the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature recently. The meeting on July 28 was chaired by Nimbalkar and attended by Education Minister Vinod Tawde, MLCs Hemant Takle, Dhananjay Munde and Anil Parab among others.

