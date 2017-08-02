Mumbai University results to release by August 5: Chief Minister

The varsity will issue the certificates by August 15 for those students who are keen on going abroad The varsity will issue the certificates by August 15 for those students who are keen on going abroad

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Assembly on August 1 that theresults of the Mumbai University (MU) will be out by August 5. The MU results were initially sloted to release on July 31, a deadline announced by the Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao earlier.

Due to delay in declaring the results has stopped many students to apply in foreign universities. In the Assembly, the Shiv Sena sought the removal of the MU Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh. “The work for assessing around 17 lakh papers is undertaken in one go, which could have been implemented in phases. It (phase-wise assessment) could have helped in avoiding the current mess,” the chief minister said. The Minister said while 14 lakh papers have been assessedbut the results cannot be announced unless all the papers are evaluated. “The university has also completed (the assessment of) results of 171 exams, but all the results will be declared by August 5,” Fadnavis said.

The varsity will issue the certificates by August 15 for those students who are keen on going abroad, he said. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar blamed the government for the entire mess over the results. “The minister has failed completely. The results of 306 exams are still awaited because of the delay in the online assessment,” Pawar added.

Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab moved a breach of privilege motion against Education Minister Vinod Tawde in the Legislative Council over the delay in declaration of results.

“The education minister had assured the House that results will be declared on time, which did not happen. I am thus moving a Privilege Motion against him,” the Sena leader said.

Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt said if the online assessmenthad to be done, it should have been carried out in phases anda pilot project should have been launched involving a fewthousand students.

