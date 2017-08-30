Mumbai University results portal remains ‘inactive’ for second day

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

THE RESULTS portal of the University of Mumbai remained mostly inactive for the second consecutive day on Tuesday owing to technical problems. Officials, however, said the portal worked intermittently throughout the day.

Since late Sunday night, when the university declared the results for Commerce students, the results portal has been down leaving students in anxiety.

“The website was working for some time during the day but has been down again. The problem is yet to be identified but prima facie appears to be a server connectivity issue,” said an official from the university.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains on Tuesday slowed down the assessment process further with only 145 teachers turning up for assessment. Only 5,847 papers were assessed on Tuesday. The count of assessors has been low since last Friday owing to Ganesh Chaturthi as many have taken leave. With around a lakh papers yet to be assessed, the university is likely to miss the August 31 deadline that it had promised to the Bombay High Court.

In yet another problem for the university, the results of thousands of students were on hold for various reasons such as untraceable answer sheets, unassessed answer sheets and difficulty in reconciling papers with students. Sources in the Exam House said that tracing such answer sheets and reconciling them with students was a time-taking process. “For those students whose results are on hold, there are more than one reasons for it. We are solving these cases individually on a case-to-case basis,” said an official, adding the reconciliation process was time-consuming.

On Monday, the university issued a circular to colleges informing them that the withheld results would be declared within 10 days.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App