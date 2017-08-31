Mumbai University: Results further delay, TYBCom and LLB results to be uploaded today

Mumbai University (Express photo) Mumbai University (Express photo)

Facing criticism for delaying the results, the Mumbai University today informed the Bombay High court that it is now “striving” to complete the assessment of answer-sheets. The varsity informed that it will upload all results of undergraduate exams on its website by September 6.

The varsity has for the sixth time postponed the result announcement date. The initial confirmation given by the authority was July 31 deadline.

Varsity’s counsel Rui Rodrigues told the court that the “Ganpati festival and Tuesday’s deluge” in the megapolis set its assessment process back by a further couple of days.

A bench of justices Anoop V Mohta and Bharati Dangre directed the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell to extend the deadline for applying to the university’s three years law courses to September 6.

Rodrigues said the university had completed the assessment and declared results for all the three and five year LLB courses. He said of the “153 exams conducted for various Arts courses, results for 151 had been declared, of the 47 exams for various courses offered for the BSc degree, results for 43 had been declared, and for the 50 exams conducted for BCom courses, results for 30 exams had been declared.”

However, the university is yet to upload these results on its website.

“The heavy rains on Tuesday resulted in power outages and disrupted Internet connectivity because of which our server crashed and the results could not be uploaded. However, we have outsourced the work to another server and results should be declared by this evening,” Rodrigues said.

“We have also decided to send the complete gazette or broadsheet containing the marks for all students to respective colleges so that they can check their marks from the college bulletin boards,” he said.

There was further delay as many teachers took some days off from work to participate in the Ganpati festival. However, they are coming back now and the authorities are trying to declare the pending results at the earliest, Rodrigues said while urging the court to refrain from passing any orders till September 6.

The CET cell had earlier extended its August 31 deadline to September 5, and today, its counsel told the court that any “further extension of the deadline will be difficult”. The court, however, said that the cell must “keep in mind the interest of the students who had to suffer for no fault of theirs” and directed it to extend the deadline for applying to the University’s three years law courses to September 6.

“Several students are unable to secure admissions to law colleges of their choice in the absence of their undergraduate marksheets. You must consider their helplessness. “Besides, your (CET) deadline always rests on the foundation that the university will declare its results by a given date. If that very date is not fixed, then how can you fix a deadline?” the bench said.

