Mumbai University results 2017: Varsity slashes revaluation, photocopy fees by half

The Mumbai University management council has on Monday decided to slash the charges for the revaluation and obtaining photocopies of answer sheets by 50 per cent. The university said in a statement that the move was decided in order to facilitate students.

“Charges for these two key services have been slashed by 50 per cent. The students would now get the answer-sheets on their e-mail, which will save the paper cost for the varsity,” the university said in a statement.

“Those who have cleared the first semester of the 2017 academic year, will get the benefit of the revised rates,” it said, adding that it will now charge Rs 250 for revaluation and to obtain a photocopy of the answer sheet, students will be required to pay Rs 50. Read | Mumbai University results 2017 date and time: Final year results to be declared, click here

To bring down the overall cost of assessment, the varsity has shifted to assessing papers online which has caused a delay in the declaration of the final year results. The results are declared by June every year and the efforts towards “on screen” assessments has bumped the schedule to August.

Steps to download Mumbai University result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MU (mu.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab for “exams and results” and then on the link for “results”

Step 3: Click on the link for your course and year.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the field provided and click on “go”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

