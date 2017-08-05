Mumbai University results 2017 date and time: Final year results to be announced at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University results 2017 date and time: Final year results expected to release on August 5. Mumbai University results 2017 date and time: Final year results expected to release on August 5.

Mumbai University is likely to release the results for the final year examinations today, August 5, 2017. Candidates from various streams who have appeared for the final year papers can check their results on the official website once it has been made available.

The University was initially expected to release the results for the final year exams in June— as it does every year— but this has delayed. More than two lakh papers are to be corrected by the University and with its efforts towards “on screen” assessments. Due to lack of a proper agency to implement the new system, the results for numerous courses have not yet been announced. Read | Mumbai University result chaos: About 2.44 lakh answer sheets yet to be corrected, click here

Although there has been no notice regarding the status of the results, the expected date of the results declaration has been marked for August 5. There is a high chance that the results will be delayed further as it has been reported that the university managed to assess only 25,762 answer sheets of Friday. Students can check the official website and this page for updates about the result

Steps to download Mumbai University result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MU (mu.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab for “exams and results” and then on the link for “results”

Step 3: Click on the link for your course and year.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the field provided and click on “go”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd