Join hands to resolve Mumbai University result crisis: Bombay HC to varsity, state government

The University of Mumbai and the Maharashtra government on Monday received a notice from the Bombay High Court regarding the delay in the declaration of this year’s law exam results. Seeking a response, the bench said that the “state and the university must join hands to tackle the crisis”.

Affected students had filed petitions which were heard by the bench of Justices Anoop V Mohta and Bharati Dangre on Monday. They called for the authorities to be directed to delay no further and announce the results.

Three final year students even demanded monetary compensation for the chaos surrounding the final semester answer sheets of the LLB course. They pointed out that this delay has resulted in their missing out on several opportunities for higher studies. Read | Mumbai University law papers to be assessed by August 24, click here

About one lakh law students who had appeared for the final year exams of Mumbai University in April and May, 2017 are still awaiting their results. The petitioners claimed that statutory rules make it mandatory for the university to declare the results within 45 days of the exams and that the academic year must begin by August 1.

Petitioners blamed the on-screen assessment system which has recently been installed without adequate infrastructure as the main reason behind the delay. According to a petitioner’s counsel, the university has also been rumoured to have mixed some students’ answer sheets of the supplementary and the main exams. There were even reports of missing answer sheets.

