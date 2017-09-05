Mumbai University result delay: Thousands of answersheets still unassessed

AMID the long delay in declaring results of final year students of the University of Mumbai, it has now emerged that the total number of answersheets scanned for the online assessment system were considerably lower than the total number of students who took their final year exams this year. This means thousands of students’ answersheets were never scanned and therefore not assessed.

Sources in the university, which is facing flak for the delay and the subsequent glitches in the declaration of results, said that since the beginning of the assessment process, there has been a gap in number of answersheets scanned and the number of students who took the final year exam. This could be the reason for thousands of students still awaiting their results.

For instance, in the commerce stream alone, 10-15 percent of the 80,000 Commerce students are yet to get their results.

The university has officially maintained that the results were “in reserve” because the answersheets could not be traced in the new onscreen system. However, a senior official said that over the past one month, a team of teachers and experts has been trying to physically locate the missing papers, scan them and get them assessed. “Currently, there are around 5,000 such answersheets,” said the official.

Acting pro vice chancellor Dhiren Patel said, “Yes, some answersheets were not scanned. A team is looking for such answersheets and getting them scanned. We are doing our best. Students have to be patient.” However, scouring through around 18.72 lakh papers to look for particular students’ papers is a time consuming task.

While most results have been declared — 463 of the 477 exams conducted by the university — multiple problems have emerged in the results. Many students complained that they had been marked absent despite appearing for the exams. Results of thousands were withheld and many meritorious students found out that they had flunked in a subject or two.

Patel said the complaints of over 900 law students, who had been given single digit marks, have been addressed. In order to address students’ complaints, the university has set up a help desk at the Kalina campus and launched a grievance portal. Patel said complaints of over 525 Commerce students has been resolved. “Once a student submits a complaint on the portal, the issue is looked into and resolved within 24-48 hours,” said Patel.

