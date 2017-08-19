Mumbai University result declaration: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Governor C H Vidyasagar Rao review progress

A member of the Students’ Federation of India gets her head shaved in protest against the ‘educational policies of the government and the VC’ at Kalina Friday. Santosh Parab A member of the Students’ Federation of India gets her head shaved in protest against the ‘educational policies of the government and the VC’ at Kalina Friday. Santosh Parab

Maharashtra Governor C H Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the progress of the declaration of Mumbai University (MU) results, which have been delayed. They emphasised that the results should be declared at the earliest and no student should suffer because of the delay.

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, out of 477 results, MU has declared 354 results as on August 17; 123 results remain to be declared. Devanand Shinde, MU’s in-charge Vice Chancellor, said all efforts were being made for early declaration of results, the statement said.

“The Governor and the CM have directed the higher and technical education department, director, higher education, CET commissioner and vice chancellors of other universities in the state to take necessary steps to ensure the admission of students from Mumbai University pursuing higher education should be carried out without any hindrances,” it said.

Cut-off dates of several postgraduate courses have been extended for students’ convenience.

The Governor has also told the higher education department to issue “suitable notification” to other universities in the state for provisional admissions of MU students.

Besides, it has also decided to direct all universities to postpone the dates of registration or allocate over and above quota to accommodate MU students, the statement said.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde said it would be suggested to the examination board of MU whether results of checked answersheets could be declared. “Almost 96 per cent assessment of all exams is completed and only four per cent is remaining,” said Tawde.

However, reiterating the demand of resignation of Tawde, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said a mental harassment complaint should be filed against him for troubling students and parents.

“I have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and will meet him soon,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App