Mumbai University result chaos: 2.44 lakh answersheets yet to be corrected

A DAY ahead of the extended August 5 deadline for the University of Mumbai to declare its final year examination results, 2.44 lakh answersheets were still to be corrected. Only 25,762 answer sheets were assessed on Friday, hinting at a further delay in declaration of results. The speed of assessment, which had spiked last week, has reduced after teachers resumed their routine teaching duties from Monday.

While last week, around 3,000 teachers corrected one lakh papers a day, this week the assessment has been restricted to around 25,000. After missing the July 31 deadline, varsity officials had said that all results would be declared by August 5 but the slowdown in assessment has led to speculation over further delay in the results.

Around 2 lakh commerce stream papers are to be corrected. The university is gradually declaring results of exams with a lower number of students. On Friday, 25 results were declared, taking the total to 254.

