Mumbai University postpones TYBCom result 2016

MU TYBCom result 2016: The results of Mumbai University’s (MU) TYBCom examination 2016 have been postponed to June 24, an official announcement from MU states. The results had earlier been scheduled to release today, June 11.

The semester 6 exams had been conducted in the months of April – May by the university. Around 7,500 candidates took the BCom exam while 18,000 appeared for the BSc and the BA exam across 400 exam centres.

Steps to check the result MU TYBCom result 2016

Log on to the official website of the university, http://www.mu.ac.in

Go to the ‘Exams and results’ section

Go to the ‘MU TYBCom result 2016′ tab

Enter your details as required as specified on your admit card

Results will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Save a copy of the result. You can also take a prinout of the same

Read: Mumbai University: Only four commerce stream results declared so far

The Deputy Registrar of the Mumbai University will declare the results on the official website. This year, the University has conducted more than 400 exams were conducted for the students by the Mumbai University for arts, science, commerce, law, management and technology. The Board is trying to declare the results as soon as possible so that the students can proceed with the further admission process.

Students can contact the board by calling on the following numbers – Fort Campus: 22708700, Kalina Campus: 26543000 or 26543300. Students can also log on to the official website of the Mumbai University to know more information about the same.

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd