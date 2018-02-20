Mumbai University results declared for TYBCom semester 5, 6 exams, check at mu.ac.in

MU TY BCom results: The results for semester 5 and 6 TYBCom exams 2017 have been declared on the official website. The results for semester 5 and 6 TYBCom exams 2017 have been declared on the official website.

MU TY BCom results: The results for semester 5 and 6 (75:25) three year integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TYBCom) CBSGS exam 2017 have been declared by the Mumbai University (MU) on the official website – mu.ac.in. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the website itself. Over 205 results of exams held in November last year have been released. Students should note that as the official website is running slow, they may try refreshing the page or check the website after 10-15 minutes. A total of 94, 747 students had appeared for these exams.

Mumbai University TY BCom results 2017, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘results’

Step 3: Follow the link for your semester results

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

A number of 78,594 students registered for the TY BCom semester 5 exam out of which 77272 had appeared. 3077 have secured O grade. The pass percentage is 62.20 per cent. 1302 students were absent during the exams. In semester 6, as many as 16,153 students registered and 11934 appeared. The pass percentage stands at 45.24 per cent. 4219 students were absent during the exams.

Few days back, MU had also released the first set of major results of final year B Sc and B Sc-IT examinations. The pass percentage for the same stood at 51.16 per cent.

