Mumbai University law exams postponed, check new schedule for LLB/Gen LLB, BLS exams

MU law exams 2018: Dates of total 12 LLB exams have been re-scheduled. Dates of total 12 LLB exams have been re-scheduled.

MU law exams 2018: All the LLB exams have now been postponed by the Mumbai University, today, after the varsity failed to fulfill their promise of releasing the same before May. It was after law students protested against the same that the decision was taken. Earlier, the final semesters exams were to be conducted from May 22 and 23 but now have been postponed to May 30-31. Dates of total 12 LLB exams have been re-scheduled. As per reports this is for the second time the exams have been postponed in this academic session.

“It has been five months since our exams were held and the university released our results last week. Now, our re-examination and final semester examinations have been pushed back, putting students at a risk. We are concerned that if the exams are postponed, the results would be delayed and will affect our careers, like it did last year,” Aditya Jha, a final year BAF student from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce and Science in Kandivali had said.

New exam schedule

1st L.L.B – Gen L.L.B (Sem II) (Code – L0112): May 30

3rd year L.L.B-B.L.S (5 year course) (Sem VI) (Code – L0616) : May 30

L.L.B (Sem VI) (Code – L0516): May 30

5th year L.L.B (5 year course) (Sem X) (Code – L08110): May 30

2nd L.L.B/Gen L.L.B (Sem IV) (Code – L0314): May 31

4th year L.L.B (5 year course) (Sem VIII) (Code – L0718): May 31

First L.L.B-Gen L.L.B (Sem I) (Code – L0111): June 25

Third year L.L.B-B.L.S (5 year course) (Sem V) (Code – L0615): June 25

L.L.B (Sem V) (Code – L0515): June 25

5th year LL.B (5 year course) (Sem IX) (Code – L0819): June 25

2nd L.L.B/Gen L.L.B (Sem III) (Code – L0313): June 26

4th year L.L.B (5 year course) (Sem VII) (Code – L0717): June26

Meanwhile, the university has also released the results for third year L.L.B/Gen L.L.B semester I examination which was held in January 2018. Out of a total number of 6,635 candidates who had registered for the exam, 5,484 appeared. The pass percentage is 36.36 per cent Students can check their results at the official website — mu.ac.in. Results have also been released for L.L.B/B.L.S (five year course) (semester v) examination which was also conducted in January. A total of 2,489 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 2,343 had appeared. The pass percentage stands at 34.65 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd