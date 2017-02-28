Mumbai University misspells name of student from Kite to Patang

The certificate of Nikita Kite issued by the University of Mumbai The certificate of Nikita Kite issued by the University of Mumbai

The University of Mumbai has issued a mark sheet to a student with her name spelt wrong. In an embarrassing goof-up, the varsity has translated the student’s surname ‘Kite’ to ‘Patang’ in Marathi.

The matter came to light when Nikita Kite, a BMM student from Ramanarain Ruia College, tweeted a picture of her marksheet to the varsity’s official handle. Varsity officials blamed the error on a software that the Examination House uses to print the marksheets.

“The software translates English to Marathi automatically. It appears that the same happened with the surname,” said an official from the Examination House.

Official sources of the university said that the error was rectified when the girl approached the University with an official complaint. Kite was unavailable for comment. While no more complaints have been received yet, there still remained chances of more such cases.

