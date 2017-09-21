Mumbai University may retain onscreen assessment for next exams

Mumbai University (File) Mumbai University (File)

After finally declaring all results late Tuesday, the University of Mumbai may decide to continue with the onscreen assessment process for its next exams. Even as the Board of Examinations (BoE) is deliberating on a decision, sources said the varsity may decide in favour of the new system, a switch to which had led to the unprecedented delay in result declaration this time. An MU official on the condition of anonymity said that adopting the onscreen process had been a step forward, and going back would not be an ideal decision.

“The intent of adopting the new system was good. The technology will help reduce teachers’ stress as well as ensure security of answersheets in the long run,” he said, adding that most of the problems in the new system had been streamlined.

“The technical and coordination glitches have been addressed. We have successfully declared all results. The system is expected to work better now,” said the official. Arjun Ghatule, acting director, board of examinations and evaluation, said, “Currently, deliberations are on. The BoE is set to take a decision next week. The decision will have to go through the Academic Council and Management Council.”

Another member of the BoE, who is also a dean of a subject, said that the decision would be based on the “learnings of the new team” at the helm of the examination department.

Following the delays in result declaration, the governor had appointed technical experts at the various posts of the university, such as that of an acting Vice Chancellor, the pro Vice Chancellor and director of board of examinations and evaluations.

“The team will put a report (of their experience with the new system) before the BoE, based on which a decision will be taken,” said the dean.

Teachers, however, are unwilling to go back to the new system for the next examination season. “We have had a bad experience this time. Some of us are still not very well-versed with the technology. There should be a proper inquiry into why the system failed. The minister, too, had promised an inquiry. Unless these issues are addressed, not many teachers would like to continue with onscreen assessment,” said an evaluator.

