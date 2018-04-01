Mumbai University may exempt law faculty from onscreen marking

Mumbai University (Express Photo) Mumbai University (Express Photo)

In what could be a relief to law students, the University of Mumbai is mulling exempting the law faculty from the onscreen marking system. A proposal on the same was on Friday tabled in the varsity’s senate.

Rashmi Oza, head of the law department of the university, proposed to the Vice Chancellor that the law faculty be kept out of the online evaluation system to expedite the assessment process.

The proposal came after various members from the teachers’ and students’ constituency raised the issue of delay in declaration of results of law students. While students said that results were delayed by months, teachers said that the delay affected the academic calendar of the varsity.

Responding to these allegations, Oza said the delays were attributed to the unavailability of teachers and assessors in the law faculty. “Most of the teachers and assessors are practising lawyers. They find it difficult to make themselves available for online assessment,” she said. Currently the law department has around 100 faculty members, most of whom are lawyers who can’t devote their working days to assessment. Through manual assessment, faculty members can assess papers as and when they find the time and need not tag themselves onto the system. The proposal is, however, yet to be approved.

Meanwhile, acting Vice- Chancellor Devanand Shinde has instituted a three-member committee to look into several issues that mar engineering colleges affiliated to the university. Senate member Vaibhav Narwade said engineering colleges were not able complete their courses as faculty members refused to teach citing pending salary dues.

