Mumbai University M Com exam 2017 results declared at mu.ac.in

Mumbai University has announced the M Com Results for Part II and Sem II CBGS exams 2017 at mu.ac.in. Out of 477, a total of 475 results have been declared so far and only two are pending – TYBCom yearly and MCom semester IV. Students can access the results on the official website by following the steps written below:

Mumbai University result 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of MU (mu.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab for "exams and results" and then on the link for "results"

Step 3: Click on the link for your course and year.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the field provided and click on "go".

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

This year, the results of thousands of students were on hold for various reasons such as untraceable answer sheets, unassessed answer sheets and difficulty in reconciling papers with students. MU missed several deadlines and the issues.

Due to delay results, the Mumbai University is now planning to cancel or cut short Diwali vacation for post-graduation students. As reported by The Indian Express, since the next set of exams are scheduled in November, teachers will not have enough time to complete the syllabus as mandated by the Universities Grants Commission (UGC).

Therefore the authorities are planning to cancel or cut short the Diwali vacation. “We teachers as well as students have to make a few adjustments here and there to make up for the lost time,” said Dhiren Patel, acting pro Vice-Chancellor.

