Mumbai University joins hands with Pawan Hans to offer BSc in aeronautical engineering

Mumbai University has joined hands with state-run helicopter services operator Pawan Hans on March 23 to offer a Bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering. Also, from next academic season, there will be a course on aircraft maintenance engineering. In this ‘dual qualification course’, the skilling training will be given by professionals from Pawan Hans Helicopter Training Institute, while the same will be monitored by the Garware Institute of Career Education & Development of the 160-year-old university.

The vice chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, along with Pawan Hans chairman BP Sharma, announced the engineering course will take in 60 students annually and the course will begin from July. Deshmukh also said the university will launch a chopper joy ride in association with Bombay Flying Club for both students and public on March 28.

Moreover, the students will get a discount of 10 per cent on the fare while 25 per cent discount on tickets is for the students from weaker sections. It would be under Rs 4,000 per person.

Pawan Hans chairman assured the aspiring students that they will get placements as there is a severe scarcity of skilled manpower in the growing aviation sector. Deshmukh informed that they have sought 200 acres in Palghar to open a campus for tribal students. If they get this land, they will build an airstrip which can also be used by the government departments.

Sharma also said Pawan Hans will shortly resume the joy rides it had started with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and also plans to launch inter-city chopper rides in Delhi and Mumbai shortly.

