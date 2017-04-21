Mumbai University hikes exam fees, student bodies threaten protest

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai has decided to hike the fee charged from students for examination, a decision that has not gone down well with the students.

The university, in a senate meeting, decided that the exam fee charged from students would be increased by at least 50 per cent from the upcoming academic year. For example, undergraduate examinees who had to pay around Rs 500 earlier would now have to pay Rs1,000.

Registrar MA Khan said the hike was in the wake of the university increasing the remuneration of examiners. “The remuneration to examiners comes from the examination fee collected from students,” said Khan. The hike comes days ahead of the university starting an onscreen assessment of answer sheets.

The hike has been opposed by several student bodies who have demanded that the hike be repealed. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) condemned the hike and threatened protest unless the varsity cancels the decision.

“The fee hike is extremely unfortunate as the university has enough funds to spend on development activities. From re-evaluation fee, the university earns around Rs 8 crore. Instead of providing good quality education and proper facilities to students, the university has increased the fee,” said Rohit Chandode, Mumbai secretary, ABVP.

Representatives of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), too, wrote to Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh, condemning the fee hike. “With the university moving towards onscreen assessment, the expenses towards manpower and logistics will be reduced. The university management need not hike the fee,” said Santosh Gangurde, vice-president, MNVS. Vidyarthi Bharti, too, has condemned the move.

All three bodies have threatened to launch protests if the hike is not repealed. The university is, however, yet to consider the requests of the students, said Khan.

