Mumbai University: HC gives another chance for onscreen marking

THE BOMBAY High Court Wednesday gave Mumbai University another chance to ensure that technical glitches with the onscreen marking (OSM) system for assessing students in this year’s summer semester are not repeated during the winter semester. “Earlier, the university introduced the system without doing proper homework. But now, we are informed by the state government that the glitches have been identified and remedial measures have been taken,” a division bench of Justices B R Gavai and Manish Pitale said.

“We are of the view that taking into consideration the fact that the government has stepped in and monitored the new system, it would be appropriate to give the university another chance to conduct the OSM system,” the court said.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by students and the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union challenging the onscreen marking (OSM) system for assessing papers online. The counsel for the university, Rui Rodrigues, said that the present semester exams are likely to be over by mid-December and the results are expected to be declared 45 days later. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on February 14.

