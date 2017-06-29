FYJC admissions: Cut-offs for second round remain high

CUT-OFFS for FYJC courses at the University of Mumbai continued to remain high for the second round of admissions, contrary to the expectations of a drop. While many, including college principals, had expected the cut-offs to dip after the first round, lists released Wednesday evening showed they remained above 90 per cent in the sought-after colleges.

In some colleges, the cut-offs have dropped by merely a percentage or two. For example, the cut-off for Bachelor in Accounting and Finance (BAF) at KC College has dropped from 94 to 92 per cent. BAF appeared to be the most sought-after course, with marks requirement barely dropping at most colleges.

“The competition has not allowed the cut-offs to drop. There has only been a marginal change,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College.

At HR College, Churchgate, the cut-off for BAF was 94.46 per cent. It was at 95.2 percent at NM College, Vile Parle. At Jai Hind College, most BAF seats were filled in the first round, said principal Ashok Wadia.

The cut-offs for Commerce also remained steep. At NM College, the lowest percentage required for entry into a BCom course was 94.6 per cent. At Jai Hind, it was 92 per cent and at Mithibai College in Vile Parle, it was 89.17 per cent.

Principals said the cut-offs had not dropped in some colleges because a large number of students had scored high marks and most had applied for the same colleges. “Multiple students scoring within the same high range of percentage apply to the same colleges, pulling the cut-offs up,” said Parag Ajgaonkar, principal of NM College.

Bagla said these multiple applications would be filtered out in the initial few rounds after the top scorers confirmed their admissions.

“Once the toppers have secured admissions, the cut-offs will drop. Other applicants should not be worried as there are enough seats available in the city,” said Bagla.

