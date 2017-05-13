Mumbai University final year exams: Assessment begins, but no clarity on results yet

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

AFTER A delay of over a month, the University of Mumbai has finally started assessing the answer sheets of final-year students. According to Director of Examination Deepak Wasave, since Wednesday, between 15,000 and 20,000 answer sheets are being assessed on a daily basis through the new onscreen assessment process. The number of examiners, however, varies each day depending on the subject.

There are around 2 lakh final year answer sheets, including of BA, BCom and BSc streams, that the University has to assess. According to the recently amended Maharashtra Public Universities Act, the University has to declare results within 45 days of conducting the examination. The deadline is May 17.

“Even as we continue the scanning of answer sheets, we are also assessing them to complete the process within the stipulated time,” said Wasave. He added that the BCom papers are being corrected on priority since the number of students is higher.

However, there is no clarity yet on when students can expect their results. “At this moment, it is difficult to give a date. Only when all answer sheets are evaluated can we declare the results,” said Wasave. Some teachers involved in the assessment process expressed concern over the delay. Many of them have already left for their vacations as the varsity had not intimated them the schedule of the assessment.

“The varsity has not intimated teachers yet of their assessment duties and hence they have proceeded with their vacation plans. They are hoping to continue with their duties when they are back,” said a faculty member on the condition of anonymity.

In order to meet the 45-day deadline, the varsity usually begins the assessment after three days of the examination. This year, however, it was delayed as the university was in the middle of adopting the onscreen mode of assessment. The varsity failed to appoint an agency to help it conduct the onscreen assessment twice.

After two rounds of extensions for the tender and easing the technical qualifications, an agency was finally appointed on April 27.

