Mumbai University fails to make it to top 100 of ministry list

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai has failed to feature in the top 100 universities listed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). In a list released by the ministry on Monday, the 160-year-old university is ranked between 100 and 150.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by the MHRD ranks educational institutes from across the country based on the teaching standards, research work, placements and outreach programmes among other parameters.

Even as the national list includes other universities from the state such as Savitribai Phule Pune University and Institute of Chemical Technology, it does not list MU within the top hundred causing great embarrassment to varsity officials.

The University now plans to review its performance and take necessary corrective measures at the earliest. ‘The internal quality assessment cell IQAC will review our score and suggest measures to do better next year. These measures will be implemented at the earliest,” said M A Khan, Registrar of Mumbai University. University Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh did not respond to calls or messages.

This is the second time the University has failed to make it to the list. Last year the varsity did not furnish the required details on time and hence failed to participate in the list.

Even as MU missed the bus this year, several city colleges made it to the list. St Xaviers College appears on the 40th position in the list of colleges.

“This is a wake up call for Xavier’s to improve in the fields of research and to build more industry and resources as we scored pretty low in the research criteria,” said Principal Agnelo Menezes who was disheartened by MU’s poor performance.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Powai, retained its position as the second best engineering college in the country. The Institute of Chemical Technology, too, was ranked the 14th best engineering college. While Pune University ranked 10th on the top universities list, the Homi Bhabha National Institute was ranked 14th.

