Mumbai University declares 4 more no-teaching days for paper evaluation

After four no-teaching days for teachers to concentrate on exam paper evaluation, the University of Mumbai has extended the non-instructional days by four more days.

In a circular issued Thursday evening, officiating Director of Examination Deepak Wasave extended the non-instructional days till July 31, for only the Arts, Law and Commerce faculties.

The university has taken the decision in a bid to meet the July 31 deadline for result declaration set by Chancellor and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. The circular clarifies that the Science and Technology faculty is through with 95 per cent of the assessment, the Management faculty with 90 per cent and Arts with 80 per cent.

While teachers of all faculties will spend a part of their day in assessment, teachers of Arts, Law and Commerce streams will spend their entire days assessing and moderating papers. Teachers feel a week-long non-teaching period will affect the academic calendar of the university. “According to University Grants Commission, teachers are supposed to complete 90 days of teaching before a semester exam. A week will now be lost and the entire examination schedule, too, will be pushed ahead,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

