Mumbai University BMS sem V result released at mu.ac.in, check pass percentage

MU BMS sem V result: All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website.

MU BMS sem V result: The result of BMS (semester V ) CBGS 75:25 rev. exam has been released by the Mumbai University (MU). All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – mu.ac.in. The exam was held in November last year. Total 15,302 students registered for the BMS semester 5 exam out of which 15,172 appeared. The pass percentage is 76.22 per cent.

Also read | Mumbai University TYBCom 5th, 6th semester exam results 2017 released at mu.ac.in

MU BMS result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Exams and results’

Step 3: Select ‘BMS (SEM-V ) CBGS 75:25 rev.’

Step 4: In the provided field, enter your roll number and click on ‘go’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Few days back, the university also declared the results for the three year integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TYBCom) semester 5 and semester 6 (75:25) CBSGS exam 2017 results.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd