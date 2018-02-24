Mumbai University BMS sem V result released at mu.ac.in, check pass percentage

MU BMS sem V result: The result of BMS (semester V ) CBGS 75:25 rev. exam has been released by the Mumbai University (MU). All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – mu.ac.in. The exam was held in November last year. Total 15,302 students registered for the BMS semester 5 exam out of which 15,172 appeared. The pass percentage is 76.22 per cent.
Also read | Mumbai University TYBCom 5th, 6th semester exam results 2017 released at mu.ac.in
MU BMS result, steps to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on ‘Exams and results’
Step 3: Select ‘BMS (SEM-V ) CBGS 75:25 rev.’
Step 4: In the provided field, enter your roll number and click on ‘go’
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Few days back, the university also declared the results for the three year integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TYBCom) semester 5 and semester 6 (75:25) CBSGS exam 2017 results.
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App