Mumbai SSC results out: Pass percentage dips further

Students of Bal Mohan Vidhyamandir School, Dadar, in a jubliant mood after SSC results were announced on Tuesday. Express Photo Dilip Kagda Students of Bal Mohan Vidhyamandir School, Dadar, in a jubliant mood after SSC results were announced on Tuesday. Express Photo Dilip Kagda

PERFORMANCE OF class X students in their Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) exam was poorer this year, with the state recording a pass percentage of 88.74— 0.82 percent lower than last year. The pass percentage dropped for the second consecutive year after the state recorded the best ever pass percentage of 91.46 in 2015.

Students from the Mumbai division— which includes students from the city, Thane, Raigad and Palghar— too performed poorly compared to last year. The pass percentage dropped by about a percentage from 91.9 last year to 90.09.

The SSC results declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday showed that the performance has dipped consistently over the past two years after seeing a persistent increase prior to 2015.

In yet another indicator of poor performance, the proportion of top scorers, too, has decreased. Unlike last year, when the number of students scoring above 90 percent had increased (except in Mumbai), this year the number has dropped. Of the 16.44 lakh students who appeared for the board exams between March 7 and April 1, only 48,470 or merely 3.22 percent scored above 90 percent. Last year, 51,281 students had scored above 90 per cent.

In Mumbai, a little more than 10,000 candidates secured over 90 percent. Although last year, too, the number had comparatively reduced, this year its further reduced. Dattatreya Jagtap, chairman of the Mumbai division of MSBSHSE, said that the poor performance was owing to an increase in the number of students enrolling to class X every year.

However, some principals felt that the no-detention policy was to blame. The policy, which is a part of the Right to Education Act, 2009, mandates that no student will be held back or expelled from school till class VIII.

Jean Gomes, principal of Michael High School, Kurla, said that over the years batches have become casual about studies. “There is no concern over failure and hence the students don’t take studies as seriously as they should. Hence, the performance is deteriorating,” said Gomes.

Meanwhile, this year, too, grace marks for excelling in Arts and Sports helped students score perfect 100 percentage. Aboli Borse, a student of Balmohan Vidyamandir in Dadar, secured 96.2 percent in her exams. The Kathak dancer was awarded extra 25 marks under the Arts and Culture quota pushing her aggregate to 100 per cent.

Of the nine divisions of MSBSHSE— Konkan, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik and Latur— students of the Konkan division performed the best with a pass percentage of 96.18 per cent followed by Kolhapur at 93.59 per cent. Mumbai students stood fourth.

Differently abled candidates recorded a pass percentage of 85.72. Keeping with the tradition, with a pass percentage of 91.46, girl students outperformed boys with a pass percentage difference of four. The board conducted the exam in 56 subjects of which 10 subjects saw a 100 percent pass percentage.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App