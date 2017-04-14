Schools take up initiatives to improve quality of education

EVEN AS the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is marred by high dropout rates and low enrolment numbers, several schools have taken up initiatives to improve the quality of education.

For example, around 200 class VII students from six BMC schools in Chembur and Kurla participated in a “service learning programme” wherein they identified problems that plague their community. As part of the year-long programme, the students conducted extensive research on these problems and tried to propose solutions for the same. The schools are all from the L and M wards.

Some of the issues taken up by the students include sexual harassment, substance abuse, illiteracy and lack of hygiene in slums. The students will now exhibit their findings on Saturday in Collector Colony Municipal School in Chembur East.

“This is the second annual exhibition where students will showcase their learnings throughout the year,” said Amrita Nair, chief executive officer of Apli Shala, a non-governmental organisation that has partnered with the BMC for the programme.

Nair explained that the focus of the programme is to promote social and emotional learning among students. “As part of the research work, the students had to step out of their comfort zones. They used tools like critical thinking, empathy and self-awareness while looking for issues in their communities,” said Nair.

Arifa Shaikh, administrative officer of BMC L ward, said that the exhibition was one of the several initiatives taken up by the BMC to improve the quality of education. “A workshop for teachers has been planned at the end of the month. The teachers will be trained in integrating technology into their teachings. They will be taught to use powerpoint presentations and videos to keep the students interested,” said Sheikh.

“The students are asked to prepare science and geography projects and use as many tools as they like. They are now expertly using visual and audio aids in their projects,” said Zeeshan, who has uploaded the projects as well as several videos made by students onto a blog.

