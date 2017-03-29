Mumbai: School buys Kodak House, says will retain colonial charm

The historic Kodak House in south Mumbai will be converted into a school. Pradip Das The historic Kodak House in south Mumbai will be converted into a school. Pradip Das

THE HISTORIC Kodak House in south Mumbai will soon be converted into a school, with an attempt to keep the colonial charm of the Grade II A heritage structure intact. Located on Dadabhai Naoroji Road in Fort, the building was bought from Deutsche Bank by Cathedral and John Connon School last week, and will house its international section.

Even as preparations are on to convert the neo-classical building into a school, the prime focus is on its conservation.

“We will make all efforts to preserve the originality and history of the building, just like our other three buildings,” said principal Meera Isaacs. The building, which was owned by Kodak Film Company in the 19th century before Deutsche Bank bought it, boasts of arches on the ground and first floor with Porbandar carvings. The lift inside the building is one of the oldest in the city, with exquisitely carved wrought-iron grills. It also houses a central staircase with wrought-iron railings.

The iconic structure, which was once restored by the Deutsche Bank, has been lying vacant for eight years since the bank shifted its operations to Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The building will now go for a second round of restoration.

“The biggest challenge will be to convert the corporate building into a school,” said conservation architect Brinda Somaya, who has previously restored the other three buildings of the school.

As the building has remained unoccupied for a long time, Somaya said her biggest interest lies in making it relevant to modern times while preserving its old-world charm.

“It is a special building and while restoring it, we need to believe in the past and the future,” said Somaya, an alumnus of the school, adding, “We will focus on making it safe for students, in terms of access and staircases. The building will also have to meet the specific requirements of the International Baccalaureate.”

The lift will be restored and made usable again.

Heritage norms stipulate that only internal changes can be made to the building.

“Once we are ready with the proposals, we will seek the heritage committee’s approval. Work can begin only once we have building permissions,” said Somaya, whose grandchildren are studying in the school.

Principal Isaacs said the school had been looking for a place to expand. “We are glad we found the beautiful heritage structure,” she said.

