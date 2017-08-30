Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed today

School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo

Due to torrential rain in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Tuesday informed that the schools and colleges will remain closed. The MeT department forecasted that the heavy rains in the metropolis will continue today.

After taking stock of the situation, Tawde instructed the colleges and schools to remain shut tomorrow. “With today’s heavy downpour and predictions for heavier rainfall; schools, college authorities instructed to remained closed tomorrow,” Tawde tweeted late this evening.

On Tuesday, most schools were closed due to Ganpati festival. In some schools, afternoon session was cancelled while students who have come for the morning session were told to leave.

The city heavy rainfall the entire day and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy showers today as well.

According to a senior official, it is a precautionary measure taken by the state government and once the IMD issued its forecast, the government declared half day working for its employees on Tuesday.

