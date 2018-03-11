Vanishing into the night

Night schools shut down; attendance sees a drop (Representational image) Night schools shut down; attendance sees a drop (Representational image)

Over the past two years, 18 night schools have shut down in the city and suburbs. The dip in the demand for night schools is further visible from the drop in the number of students attending these schools — from 14,290 (Class I to X) in 2015-16 to 10,137 in 2017-18. The dropping student strength in lower classes (upto Class IV) has also had an impact on new admissions, said officials. Private unaided and self-financed schools have suffered the worst, he added. While there were 11 such night schools in 2015-16, only six are operational in 2017-18. Schoolteachers attributed the dip in the demand to “apathy of the government”.

“There is hardly any encouragement from the government for night schools. Moreover, a policy decision introduced last year, prohibiting dayshift schoolteachers from teaching during the night has adversely affected the night schools. Students attending these schools mostly belong to economically weaker sections,” said Ashok Balsare, principal of a night school in the suburbs.

Smaller schools, working with limited number of teachers and with prohibition on double shifts, are unable to finish the syllabus on time. “Due to these factors, enrolment is expected to drop further this year,” he added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App