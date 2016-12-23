Mumbai junior college admissions: Changes in offing in admission procedure to make it easier

Under changes, students can confirm their seats and pay admission fees online Under changes, students can confirm their seats and pay admission fees online

STUDENTS SEEKING admission to junior colleges next year can change their options after each round of allotment, unlike the previous years. The education department is mulling several changes to the admission process following criticism from parents and students over this year’s process.

While earlier, students filled up forms online and the seats were allotted online, this time the department aims to conduct the entire process online, said deputy director of education BB Chavan. This means students can confirm their seats and pay their admission fee online instead of going to the college allotted to them.

After students complained that having to fill 35 options of courses and colleges in order of preference was tedious and led to confusion, the government is mulling to cut down the number of options.

In another move, said Chavan, the department plans to hire an external agency for guidance centres. Currently schools double up as guidance centres that assist students and parents with the form fill-up. “However, it has been noticed that this causes a conflict of interest as the schools influence students’s preferences. They tend to fill their names in the first few preferences,” said Chavan.

A government resolution is expected in a fortnight, he said. This year’s admission process was riddled with problems. Parents and students complained that the process was tedious and confusing. While officials said that the problem was because students had not filled out their preferences meticulously, the students and parents said they had been allotted seats that they did not want. The department had been forced to hold 11 rounds of allotments as opposed to the planned five.