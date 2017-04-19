Mumbai: ITI exam delayed at centre in Dadar

POLYTECHNIC STUDENTS appearing for a national-level examination at Dadar centre were left in the lurch after the exam was delayed Tuesday.

While the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) claimed the All India Apprenticeship Examination was delayed by around 30 minutes, students said the exam, which was due to start at 9.30am, started only at 2pm.

“Around 880 students were taking the test at Shardashram High School in Dadar. They were told that the school did not have sufficient question papers and the exam would start later,” said Rameshwar Shere, president of Students Federation of India (SFI). The SFI has taken up the issue with the DVET.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Patil, deputy director, DVET, said the paper was delayed only by 30 minutes.

“The centre in question did not have sufficient number of question papers, which are supplied by the Directorate General of Training, New Delhi, to exam centres directly,” said Patil. He added that a soft copy was issued to the centre for printing.

The exam was held at 46 centres across the state for 39,000 students.

