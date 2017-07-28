Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2017: Apply before 5 pm today at mumbai.11thadmission.net

Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2017: Over 1.05 lakh seats are still available for students in the third round out of a total of 2.92 lakh seats. Mumbai FYJC 3rd merit list 2017: Over 1.05 lakh seats are still available for students in the third round out of a total of 2.92 lakh seats.

The last day for applications to the third round of Mumbai’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions is today. Candidates who wish to apply for various colleges across the state or make corrections in their applications should do so before 5 pm on the official website (mumbai.11thadmission.net).

Over 1.05 lakh seats are still available for students in the third round out of a total of 2.92 lakh seats, according to a report by TOI. Of the 98,000 students who are still waiting to get admission, about 37,000 students are yet to be allotted seats from the previous rounds.

“These students might have selected colleges where cut-offs and their marks do not match. Such students are left out of the system. The students, in round three, must be careful while selecting colleges. They must refer to vacancies and cut-offs while making a choice,” Mumbai deputy director of education BB Chavan said. Read | FYJC Mumbai second merit list 2017 out, click here

“There are a few seats vacant in the reserved categories but they will be moved to the open category only in the fourth and final round of admission. So, we cannot expect any percentage drop in cut-offs in the third round. Since most of our seats are full, we will start the academic year on August 4 itself,” said VG Vaze College, Mulund, vice principal Vidyadhar Joshi.

Meanwhile, students and parents complained about flaws in the online process, stating that students only get one and a half days to make the changes required since the portal opens at 1 pm. They pointed that the School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra, which conducts the admission process, does not open the link on time but closes the portal at dot 5 pm.

