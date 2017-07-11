BMC considers reopening 35 schools as English-medium instead of Marathi

“Rather than having the place (school premises) lying unused, it is better to hand over the schools to experienced, private organisations for its functioning. This is what the decision was taken in the meeting,” said group leader of Shiv Sena. “Rather than having the place (school premises) lying unused, it is better to hand over the schools to experienced, private organisations for its functioning. This is what the decision was taken in the meeting,” said group leader of Shiv Sena.

About 35 Marathi-medium schools in Mumbai which were closed down due to lack of students are likely to be restarted with English as the medium of instruction by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The schools would be reopened with the help of NGOs and plans for the same were tabled during a meeting of different party group leaders on Monday.

“Rather than having the place (school premises) lying unused, it is better to hand over the schools to experienced, private organisations for its functioning. This is what the decision was taken in the meeting,” said group leader of Shiv Sena Yashwant Jadhav adding that people prefer to have their children study at English medium schools.

However, other party leaders raised objections on the move with Congress’s Ravi Raja alleging that the corporation had not effectively run the civic schools and MNS leader Dilip Lande demanding that Marathi should be the medium of instruction at these schools.

The annual drop out rate at Marathi medium schools last year stood at 13 per cent according to a survey conducted by NGO Praja on the BMC education system. While 55 per cent of the parents said they were dissatisfied with the quality of education at these schools, 45 per cent said they were not happy with the facilities there.

